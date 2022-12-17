BRATTLEBORO — Wilmington’s Jamie Rosso, Hinsdale’s Julie Messenger, and Heather Peel of Christian Heritage School in Brattleboro all reached the 1,000-point milestone on a layup during the winter of 2000.
Rosso celebrated the accomplishment during her team’s 52-35 win over Whitingham. Messenger scored 22 points against Conant to get there. Peel became the first to get to a grand in her school’s 25-year history.
Peel’s memorable bucket was assisted by Alicia Stockwell in a game against Vermont Academy. Sarah Temmen set a pick for Messenger and then Nicole Bonnette made the pass. Kristin Argotsinger grabbed a rebound and then set up Rosso’s special basket.
“I told her before the game I was going to make the assist in the 1,000th point. I had faith in her – she’s Jamie,” said Argotsinger after the Wilmington-Whitingham showdown.