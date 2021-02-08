BRATTLEBORO — A couple of student-athletes who can fly and another who seemingly wears a cape have been nominated for this winter’s first Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honor.
They all have a chance to be in the running for the Marina’s second $25 gift certificate during this school year. Bellows Falls field hockey star Maya Waryas, who finished her junior season with 19 goals and six assists, earned the restaurant’s fall prize.
The first three nominees for this season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Luke Rizio
The Twin Valley skier won Wednesday’s varsity boys skate race at Brattleboro Country Club in a time of 14:48. He also prevailed at Prospect Mountain in the season opener.
Angelina Nardolillo
Hinsdale’s senior center has scored 135 total points in her first seven games this year, including a season-high 27 versus Mascenic on Friday night.
Katherine Normandeau
She was the runner-up on her home course, leading the Brattleboro varsity girls Nordic ski team to a gold medal on Wednesday afternoon.