BRATTLEBORO — The Marina defeated Vermont Photonics 57-43 in a women's basketball league contest on Monday at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
Ali Wilson (18 points) and Breanna Benjamin (17) had the hot hands for the winners. Molly Potter pumped in 18 points to lead Vermont Photonics.
The Marina improved to 5-0 on the season. Vermont Photonics is next in the standings at 2-3 while Chroma is in third at 0-4.
Light Life Foods played solid defense and topped HWP 60-42 in men's basketball league action on Sunday. In the other contests, Hazel's downed Scary Hours 86-80, the undefeated RH Thackston Realtors prevailed 102-83 over The Marina, and PDSC Law outscored Subaru 64-59.
On Friday, Toyota of Greenfield leveled The Mallers 73-58 and Dixon Painters edged Scary Hours 81-80.
Men's League Standings
Division 1: Dixon Painters 4-1, Hazel's 2-2, Scary Hours 0-3.
Division 2: RH Thackston Realtors 5-0, Toyota of Greenfield 4-1, The Marina 1-4, The Mallers 0-5.
Division 3: Light Life Foods 6-0, G.S. Precision 3-2, PDSC Law 3-3, Southern Vermont Sprinkler 2-3, Lawton Flooring/Stevens 2-3, HWP 2-4, Brattleboro Subaru 1-4.