BRATTLEBORO — Matt Mann and Melissa Stewart were the winners of the Retreat 5k Trail Run on Sunday morning. Mann prevailed in 25:28, while Stewart finished fifth overall to claim the female title in a time of 30:32.
“It was a great day! We raised over $500 for Tufts Medical Center,” said Brattleboro resident Nicole James. “My heart still feels full from the love and support that I received.”
The event served as a fundraiser for James, who needs to earn a minimum of $7,500 in order to get a starting bib for the April 17, 2023, Boston Marathon. She has a condition known as Ulcerative Colitis, which causes inflammation in the digestive tract and prevents her from being able to run a qualifier in the necessary 3:45-3:50 time range.
“I am thankful,” added James, noting that she is appreciative of Fred Ross working tirelessly to clear and mark the trails. “I’m also thankful for the volunteers and business partners that supported me with raffle prizes, and most importantly to the runners and walkers that traveled over despite the cold and windy conditions.”
The complete Retreat 5K results are shown below.
Runners1. Matt Mann 25:28, 2. Steve Power 26:01, 3. Tim Whitney 28:01, 4. Ethan Watkins 29:30, 5. Melissa Stewart 30:32, 6. Max Stent 30:46, 7. Jen Smith 30:59, 8. Jen Tourville 31:44, 9. William Mwamga 32:22, 10. Elizabeth Bianchi 33:08.
11. Paula Johnson 33:12, 12. Tony Blofson 33:57, 13. Lester Humphreys 38:36, 14. Bob Lance 39:27, 15. Hank Lange 39:43, 16. Steve Holmes 40:06.
Walkers1. John Klein and Sheila Pinkney 58:02, 3. Kim Lier and Nancy Heydinger 58:04, 5. Fel Bianchi 59:06, 6. Jody Mattulke 59:10, 7. Carmen Whitney 61:03, 8. Selma Johnson 62:22, 8. Niklas Johnson 62:22, 10. Helen DiRusso 63:20.
11. Julie Emmeth 63:20, 12. Scott Dorman 65:13, 12. Holly Dorman 65:13, 14. Kristen Goodenough 65:28, 14. Kelly Roe 65:28, 16. Joy Touroux 86:50, 16. Taylor Hughey 66:50.