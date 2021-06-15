BRATTLEBORO — After guiding the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team to the Division 1 State Championship Game, Chris Groeger was named the Southern Vermont League Coach of the Year. Brattleboro's Kelly Markol and Twin Valley's Joni Sullivan earned that same honor for A Division and D Division softball, respectively.
Thirty-eight area student-athletes made it on a first team for baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, or track and field. Among those is Leland & Gray's Hannah Landers, who singled twice, drove in four runs and also made a handful of catches in left field after speaking about her late brother Dylan during a pre-game ceremony.
Eight other local standouts were either named to a second team or else given honorable mention.
A Division Baseball First Team: Jack Pattison (Brattleboro), Zinabu McNeice (Brattleboro), coach Chris Groeger (Brattleboro).
C Division Baseball First Team: Elliott Graham (Bellows Falls), Ethan Kelly (Bellows Falls), Jamison Nystrom (Bellows Falls), Dylan Greenwood (Leland & Gray), Kristian Pierson (Leland & Gray).
A Division Softball First Team: Alexa Kinley (Brattleboro), Leah Madore (Brattleboro), Natalie Hendricks (Brattleboro), coach Kelly Markol (Brattleboro).
C Division Softball First Team: Emma Graham (Bellows Falls), Taryn Darrell (Bellows Falls), Ansley Henderson (Leland & Gray), Hannah Landers (Leland & Gray).
D Division Softball Coach of the Year: Joni Sullivan (Twin Valley).
A Division Girls Lacrosse First Team: Juliana Miskovich (Brattleboro), Brianna Paul (Brattleboro).
A Division Girls Tennis — First Team: Ariana Wunderle (Bellows Falls), Haley McAllister (Bellows Falls). Second Teamers: Anya Taylor (Bellows Falls), Lydia Hazzard Leal (Brattleboro), Cearra O'Hern (Brattleboro).
A Division Boys Tennis — First Team: Nathan Kim (Brattleboro), Ben Luna (Brattleboro), Will Taggard (Brattleboro). Second Teamers: Ty Smith (Brattleboro), Mason Foard (Brattleboro).
Boys Track — First Team: Brattleboro's Magnus von Krusenstiern. Bellows Falls' Jack Burke, Harrison Gleim, Tylar Stanley, Luke Parker-Jennings, Elijah Ghia, Owen LaRoss. Leland & Gray's Hunter Fillion. Twin Valley's Lucky Lucchesi. Honorable Mention: Leland & Gray's Liam Towle. Twin Valley's Robert Mola.
Girls Track — First Team: Brattleboro's Alina Secrest, Genevieve Redmond, Ava Whitney, Sylvie Normandeau. Bellows Falls' Maya Waryas, Stephanie Ager, Breanna Stockman. Leland & Gray's Emma O'Brien. Honorable Mention: Leland & Gray's Kate Petty.