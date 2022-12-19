BRATTLEBORO — A tournament hero, a force in the paint, an undefeated forward, and a scoring machine were all nominated for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Mary Sanderson (Leland & Gray) scored with two seconds left to give the Rebels a thrilling 32-30 win over the host Chieftains in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament finals. She averaged eight points per game in the tourney.
Paul McGillion (Brattleboro) had a double-double, with 10 points and 15 rebounds, when the Colonels opened up with a 67-56 victory over Saint Johnsbury. The BUHS center also blocked three shots.
Addy Nardolillo (Hinsdale) scored eight points to help the Lady Pacers beat Mascenic 36-30. The Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team is off to a 3-0 start.
Colby Dearborn (Bellows Falls) pumped in 22 points to propel the Terriers to a 58-39 victory over the home team in the opening round of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.