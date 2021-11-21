BRATTLEBORO — Bellows Falls senior Stephanie Ager, who placed third in the Division 3 girls state meet in a time of 21:14, is one of four area cross-country runners to make a Southern Vermont League First Team.
She is joined by teammate Aubrey Maxfield, Brattleboro's Ava Whitney and Leland & Gray's Emma O'Brien.
Ager powered the Terriers to a silver medal in the state championship race on Oct. 30 in Thetford. Maxfield (12th), Ashley Bartlett (13th) and Lily Ware (18th) rounded out the team's top four.
A complete list of the SVL All-Stars is shown below.
A Division Girls First Team: Madelyn Durkee (Thetford), Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls), Erin Geisler (Rutland), Evangeline Taylor (Rutland), Ava Whitney (Brattleboro), Liara Foley (Burr and Burton), Helen Culpo (Rutland), Ava Hayden (Thetford), Annie Hesser (Thetford), Myra McNaughton (Woodstock), Aubrey Maxfield (Bellows Falls).
A Division Boys First Team: Brady Geisler (Rutland), Zed McNaughton (Woodstock), Owen Johnson (Rutland), Karver Butler (Rutland), Danny Smith (Woodstock), James Underwood (Woodstock), Sam Kay (Rutland), Benjamin Mattern (Thetford), Brady Sloop (Thetford), Quinn Giordano (Woodstock), Tobin Durbin (Thetford).
B Division Girls First Team: Annika Heintz (Mill River), Anita Miller (White River Valley), Bethany Davis (Hartford), Emma O'Brien (Leland & Gray), Alicia Ostrom (Springfield), Mag Maclaury (Hartford), Kaylee Burnham (Hartford), Rylee Burnham (Hartford), Sara Loyzelle (Otter Valley), Olivia Haley (Mill River).
B Division Boys First Team: Dylan Magoon (Springfield), Gavin Farnsworth (Hartford), Finn Walther (Hartford), Bennett Moreno (Hartford), Sebastian Fraser (Hartford), Jack Fournier-Stephens (Hartford), Liam Atwood (Windsor), Luke Calvin (Otter Valley), Kaziu Young (White River Valley), Zach Johnson (Hartford).