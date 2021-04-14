LEBANON, N.H. — The stage is set for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl with the announcement of two Shrine teams representing the finest high school football talent of New Hampshire and Vermont.
This summer classic is scheduled to be played on Aug. 7 in Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium, at 5:30 p.m.
Over 200 players from New Hampshire and Vermont, all graduating high school seniors were nominated by their head coaches. Among the Vermont players named are Brattleboro linebacker Henry Thurber and lineman Elijah Isham, along with Bellows Falls' split end Jack Burke and lineman Jack Herrington.
The Vermont team is coached by Chad Pacheco, who guided the Colonels to a perfect season in 2019. The New Hampshire team will be coached by Paul Landry of Kingswood Regional High School.
Twenty-six high schools are represented on the New Hampshire Shrine team and 18 on the Vermont team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams were only able to meet remotely by state and as restrictions are lifted, each team should be able to meet throughout the summer for practice.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners' Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children and in its first 67 years has raised nearly five million dollars.
Vermont players: Joseph Harrington (Burr and Burton), Max Fair (U-32), Henry Thurber (Brattleboro), Nathan LaRosa (U-32), Max Grenier (Colchester), Kohlby Murray (Fair Haven), Levi Allen (Poultney), Bassiru Diawara (South Burlington), Evan Reed (Fair Haven), Will Mlcuch (BFA-Fairfax), Cole Jasmin (Hartford), Evan Pockette (Rutland), Joe Anderson (Rutland), Zebb Winot (Saint Johnsbury), Mark Carthy (Burr and Burton), Jack Burke (Bellows Falls), Owen Abrahamsen (Windsor), Seth Boffa (Champlain Valley Union), Jaden Hayes (Saint Johnsbury), Jacob Dwinell (Hartford), Jaxon Schaarschmidt (BFA-Fairfax), Shane Gorman (Champlain Valley Union), Zac Ellis (Fair Haven), Jake Ring (Colchester), Patrick Szkutak (Burr and Burton), Isaac Bergeron (Champlain Valley Union), Owen Loughan (Fair Haven), Jack Herrington (Bellows Falls), Elijah Isham (Brattleboro), Tom Remillard (BFA-Saint Albans), Ryan Alt (Poultney), Toby Jakubowski (Rutland), Jackson Balch (Hartford), Isaiah LaPlume (North Country), Joey Pratico (Rutland), Bode Rubright (Middlebury), Will Murphy (Champlain Valley Union).