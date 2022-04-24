BRATTLEBORO — One pitcher and a trio of sluggers were nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted up on May 1 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Izzy Stoodley struck out eight, walked two and gave up just two hits in five innings of work when the Bellows Falls varsity softball team topped Poultney 15-2.
Makaila Morse went 2-for-3 and also made a couple of nice defensive plays at third base to help the Leland & Gray varsity softball team to a thrilling 9-8 comeback victory over Springfield.
Malee Barcomb erupted for three hits, including an inside-the-park homer, as the Hinsdale varsity softball team rallied to defeat Wilton 11-10.
Willem Thurber went 2-for-4 and drove in a couple of runs to lead the Brattleboro varsity baseball team offensively in its 8-5 win over Keene.