BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team earned its first win of the season, downing Woodstock 68-48 on Thursday night.
Gabe Packard pumped in 17 points for the victors. Greg Fitzgerald and Cam Frost each followed with 11 points, while Sam Mattocks chipped in with a dime's worth.
The 1-2 Colonels were coming off of a 63-50 loss in Windsor on Monday. Packard (14 points), Fitzgerald (10 points) and Stephen Haskins (8 points) were Brattleboro's top guns.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Jason Coplan. Players — Trinley Warren, Sam Mattocks, Zinabu McNiece, Tate Chamberlain, Stephen Haskins, Cam Frost, Jaydon Labbe, Malachai Tomolonis, Giorgi Chketiani, Calvin Gould, Spencer Lawrence, Gabriel Packard, Gregory Fitzgerald, Alex Carpenter, Forrester Avard, Paul McGillion.