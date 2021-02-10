Close
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Noah Pangalinan makes a basket after driving down the lane during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Arth Patel gets around his defender during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Noah Pangalinan makes a basket after driving down the lane during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis tries to shot a basket while being covered by Keene’s Andrew Prock and Cal Tiani during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Noah Pangalinan makes a basket after driving down the lane during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Arth Patel gets around his defender during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Noah Pangalinan makes a basket after driving down the lane during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis tries to shot a basket while being covered by Keene’s Andrew Prock and Cal Tiani during a basketball game at Keene High School on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Keene High School hosted Hinsdale’s boys during a varsity basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
KEENE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team played Keene's junior varsity squad to a 27-27 tie in the first half, before losing to the host Blackbirds 70-59.
"We did a lot of great things tonight," said Pacers coach Carl Anderson, noting that Alex Shaink was a great spark and that Bobby LeClair was a standout defensively.
Hinsdale’s Noah Pangelinan scored a team-best 18 points on Thursday night in Keene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Noah Pangelinan scored a team-high 18 points for Hinsdale. Arth Patel and Shaink followed with 11 points each, while Brayden Eastman chipped in with a dime's worth.
Arth Patel drives to the basket for the Pacers.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
"This one was a great game, as we have been struggling with transition ball. We got a lot of good buckets tonight on fast breaks," Anderson stated.
Hinsdale's Aidan Davis shoots over Keene’s Andrew Prock and Cal Tiani.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Pacers will host Keene's JV team on Friday night at 5:30.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.