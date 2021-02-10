20210211-BBALL-SHANE-16.JPG

Hinsdale’s Noah Pangelinan makes a basket after driving down the lane.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
KEENE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team played Keene's junior varsity squad to a 27-27 tie in the first half, before losing to the host Blackbirds 70-59.

"We did a lot of great things tonight," said Pacers coach Carl Anderson, noting that Alex Shaink was a great spark and that Bobby LeClair was a standout defensively.

Hinsdale’s Noah Pangelinan scored a team-best 18 points on Thursday night in Keene.

Noah Pangelinan scored a team-high 18 points for Hinsdale. Arth Patel and Shaink followed with 11 points each, while Brayden Eastman chipped in with a dime's worth.

Arth Patel drives to the basket for the Pacers.

"This one was a great game, as we have been struggling with transition ball. We got a lot of good buckets tonight on fast breaks," Anderson stated.

Hinsdale's Aidan Davis shoots over Keene’s Andrew Prock and Cal Tiani.

The Pacers will host Keene's JV team on Friday night at 5:30.

