BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro Union High School track star, who missed all of last season following foot surgery, is now facing off against three deserving challengers for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will conclude on June 5 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Isabella Lonardo swept the 100 and 300 hurdles at the Southern Vermont League track and field meet at BUHS to lead the Brattleboro girls to a bronze medal. She also won the long jump.
Stephanie Ager prevailed in the 1500 at the SVL meet on the Freeman Track. She later took third in the 3000 at the Essex Invitational.
Ansley Henderson had three hits to power the Leland & Gray varsity softball team to a 10-8 win over Bellows Falls. "Hendo" also completed her team's double play at second base.
Jenna Emery had a couple of hits to pace the Hinsdale varsity softball team's offense during a game against Portsmouth Christian.