BRATTLEBORO — An ultimate star, tennis phenom, baseball great, and track standout are all competing for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on May 15 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Trevor Hazelton had a team-high five assists and seven blocks when Leland & Gray Ultimate outscored Long Trail 14-8.
Nathan Kim went 2-0 at No. 1 singles for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys tennis team last week, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory against rival MAU. He now has a 6-1 record this season.
Jamison Nystrom struck out 12 and allowed just two hits to help the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team to a thrilling 1-0 win over Hartford in extra innings. He also scored the winning run in the 10th frame after reaching on a bloop single.
Shiane Davis won the 300 hurdles and was the runner-up in the triple jump to pace the Hinsdale girls track and field team at Conant's seven-school mini meet.