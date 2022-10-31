BRATTLEBORO — Four student-athletes who recently scored to put their team ahead for good in a playoff game have been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Abby Towle had a hat-trick when the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team trounced Danville 4-0 in a first-round playoff game.
James Davies caught a 12-yard TD pass from Devin Speno in the third quarter as the Brattleboro football team defeated Colchester 21-14 in a Division 2 quarterfinal.
Sadie Scott tallied with just two seconds left in overtime, assisted by Emma Bazin, to give the BF Stickers a thrilling 1-0 win over Colchester in an Elite Eight contest.
Noah Dornburgh scored the icebreaker and also helped limit his foes to just one shot on frame when the Twin Valley boys soccer team zipped Leland & Gray 3-0 in a D-4 quarterfinal.