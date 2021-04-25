Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — A couple of softball sluggers and a pair of track stars have been nominated for this spring's first Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.

Each weekly winner will be in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.

Bellows Falls field hockey player Maya Waryas, who went off for 19 goals and six assists to lead the state champion Terriers, was named the athlete of the fall. Brattleboro ice hockey player Jack Pattison won the winter prize after finishing his junior season with 18 goals and 10 assists for the state champion Colonels. 

The four athlete of the week nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.

Hannah Landers

She singled, belted a pair of ground-rule doubles and had three RBI when the Leland & Gray varsity softball team opened up against Burr and Burton.

Delaney Wilcox

The second hitter in the Hinsdale varsity softball team's lineup crushed three doubles and drove in five runs during a 15-13 win over Wilton.

Tylar Stanley

When the Bellows Falls boys track team opened up with a victory over Green Mountain and Mid-Vermont Christian, he won the 300 hurdles, javelin and pole vault for the Terriers.

Alina Secrest

She prevailed in the 100 and 200 during Saturday's home track meet against Springfield and Leland & Gray. Secrest also helped Brattleboro's 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams to victory.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

