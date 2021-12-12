BRATTLEBORO — One skater and three ballers have been nominated for this winter sports season's first Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honor.
Area ice hockey players, basketball players, bowlers and skiers are all eligible. Every weekly winner will automatically be in the running for The Marina's grand prize.
This week's nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your selection on the reformer.com poll by Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.
Will Taggard
The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey player had a hat-trick in Saturday's season opener against Rutland.
Liam Wendel
In the opening round of the Bob Abrahamson Tournament, he scored 10 points to pace Twin Valley.
Brayden Eastman
Hinsdale's floor general erupted for 17 points during his team's 55-33 rout of Mount Royal on Friday.
Maggie Parker
Leland & Gray's sophomore forward had five points and four steals in the first round of her school's Tip Off Tournament. She then scored eight points in a second-round contest.