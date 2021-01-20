STRATTON — The Vermont Alpine Racing Association (VARA) recently named Stratton Mountain School student-athletes Henriette Borgia, Bronson Culver, Bode Gutchess and Eliza Sullivan to its 2021 team.
Each year, VARA selects its team members to recognize their achievements in several events throughout the prior season at the U14, U16 and U19 levels.
“This is a great accomplishment for these athletes to be at the top of their peer group in Vermont,” said SMS Alpine Program Direction Mike Morin. “SMS athletes and staff work so hard for these achievements, and we are thrilled for them to receive this recognition.”
Since 2013, a total of 27 Stratton Mountain School student-athletes have been named to the VARA team, marking a significant milestone not only in individual development but also the program’s dedication to athletic excellence.
“Vermont is consistently one of the most competitive alpine skiing divisions in the nation,” continued Morin. “For these student-athletes to be among the very best in the state says a lot about each athlete and the SMS program itself.”
However, it is not the first time some of these athletes have received high levels of recognition. Sullivan was named to the VARA team last year thanks to her incredible achievements in the 2018-2019 season, including 10 podiums and five wins.
Culver was among the first SMS athletes invited to the Kandahar Junior Invitational last year, hosted by Ski Club Les Houches in Mont-Blanc, France, which was later canceled due to COVID-19.
“I am very fortunate to have coached Bronson for the last three years, as well as his sister, Jacqueline Culver, who also made VARA Team in 2018,” said U14 Head Coach Naga Kusumi. “This fine, young man has had his share of ups and downs over the years, but his commitment and love for the sport landed him the Vermont State's Slalom title and ranked second overall, proving that hard work does pay off.”