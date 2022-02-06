BRATTLEBORO — A Wildcat, a Colonel, a Lady Pacer and a Terrier were nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. Voting will end on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Cody Magnant poured in 17 points for the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team during a game against Mill River.
Will Taggard dished out three assists when the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team played Stowe to a 3-3 tie.
Megan Roberts scored 20 points against Farmington and then hung 26 on Portsmouth Christian Academy to power the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to victories.
Owen LaRoss had a double-double (21 points, 15 rebounds) to lead the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team versus Rivendell.