BURLINGTON — Four Bellows Falls track and field athletes competed in the Vermont Decathlon Championships at Burlington High School June 13-14.
The decathlon features the following 10 events: 100 meters, 110m high hurdles, 400 meters, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus, javelin, and capped off with the 1,500-meter run.
The BF boys' team, composed of three recent seniors, Max Hooke, Mack Ross, and Jonathan Terry, wound up fourth out of 23 teams. Sophomore Tela Harty was the lone Terrier girl competitor and finished 21st overall of 52 female athletes.
For the boys, Terry finished 14th overall of 60 boys, with highlights of fifth place in the discus and a couple of 11th place scores — in shot put and javelin. Hooke finished 21st overall while placing third in the high hurdles, sixth in the high jump and eighth in the shot put. Ross rounded out the boys' team score with a 29th place finish, including 14th and 15th in the pole vault and the 1,500 meters, respectively.
Harty placed well in several events, with highlights of eighth in the shot put along with 10th place finishes in both the discus and javelin throws.