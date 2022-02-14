PUTNEY — The Putney Ski Club hosted a race Sunday for the Southern Vermont Chapter of the Bill Koch League. In total, 41 racers from across the region competed in five different races on trails at the Putney School. The race is part of a series put on by the Bill Koch League, which is a New England wide network of skiing programs for kids from Pre-K to Grade 8. The races are open to all, and are a fun and exciting way to celebrate cross-country skiing with kids.
Putney Club skiers finished in top places in all of the race categories. In the Grades 7-8 race, Morgon Turner of Putney edged Clay Stevens (Berkshire) for the fastest time on three laps around the hilly course. Mathew Northcot, also skiing for Putney, put down a blistering pace in the Grades 5-6 race, while Merritt Goodell and September Bodel took second and third in that race, respectively. Leander Chapin, skiing for Putney, finished in eighth.
All of the races were run as interval start time trials, so it was especially impressive that Gus Sheets of West River Nordic edged out Owen Turner of Putney by 1.2 seconds for the win in the Grade 3-4 race. Sebastian Bodel (Putney) rounded out the medals for boys in that race, and Shiloh Conety of Putney finished third for the girls.
Lena Quintal was the only entrant from Putney in the Grades 1-2 race, but that didn’t stop her from taking top prize. Eliza Quintal entered the lollypop event — a non-competitive “race” for beginning skiers. She was joined by Cuinn Cook of Putney. Both of them enjoyed their sugary prize and participant ribbon.
The event was a real community affair, with many parents, grandparents, friends and coaches contributing lots of help, from grooming trails to preparing snacks and playlists.
The next race in the series will take place in Stratton and feature an obstacle course race. If you or your kids are interested in participating in races or other cross-country skiing activities, send an email to sam@putneyskiclub.org.