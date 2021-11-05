BRATTLEBORO — Matt Mann won the fourth annual Run for Recovery 5K road race in 19:29 on Halloween. Tammy Richards finished third overall in 19:51 to earn the female title.
The race started and ended on 100 Flat Street. Runners went west up Williams Street, followed Western Avenue to Main Street, turned onto Elliot Street, and went down Elm Street before finishing at the beginning.
Among those in the field were 1993 BUHS basketball state champion Trevor Golding, former Colonel cross-country skiing star Halie Lange, and previous Girls on the Run leader Nancy Heydinger.
The complete results are shown below.
1. Matt Mann 19:29, 2. Trevor Golding 19:33, 3. Tammy Richards 19:51, 4. Halie Lange 20:07, 5. Jason Guerino 20:45, 6. Jennifer Smith 21:03, 7. Ella Fajardo-Wilde 21:37, 8. Nathan Bunk 21:42, 9. Peter Swim 21:59, 10. Leela Kurzmann 23:33.
11. Atta Kurzmann 23:36, 12. Wilder Smith 23:41, 13. Beckett Mann 23:43, 14. Maxine Stent 23:48, 15. Justice Martins 23:52, 16. Nancy Heydinger 24:44, 17. Nicole "Queen" James 25:18, 18. Hayden Stephens 25:22, 19. Drew Martins 27:47, 20. Kristin Bald 27:50.
21. Maeve Bald 27:51, 22. Derek Sensale 27:56, 23. Johnathan Bratton 28:29, 24. Zoe Lirakis 28:31, 25. Liz Francese 28:36, 26. Lester Humphreys 28:39, 27. Amy Ribley 29:34, 28. Devin Cowan 30:58, 29. Edward Butler 31:00, 30. Gretchen Cowan 31:01.
31. Mason Williams 31:13, 32. Heather Richardson 31:18, 33. Leo Schiff 31:44, 34. Marianna Jacos 32:22, 35. Cor Trowbridge 32:22, 36. Blair Beltzer 33:30, 37. Stephen Knowles 35:28, 38. Sharon Popeo 35:35, 39. Chris Stephens 38:56, 40. Alysa Stephens 38:57.
41. Geoff Kane 39:35, 42. Renee Woliver 40:07, 43. Justin Stafford 42:03, 44. Paula Lynch 43:10, 45. Erica Shorrock 53:38, 46. Christine Stafford 53:41, 47. Ladd 65:00, 48. Melinda 65:00.