BRATTLEBORO — One basketball standout from each area high school have been nominated for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.
This week’s nominees are shown below.
Mallory Newton exploded for 17 points to help the Colonel girls to a 55-22 victory over Woodstock.
Aidan Davis recorded a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds) when the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team walloped Wilton 67-12.
Delaney Lockerby scored a game-high 16 points as the Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball squad slammed Mill River 74-22.
Liam Wendel poured in 17 points to power the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team to a 47-37 win over West Rutland.
Mary Sanderson ended up with a dozen points in Leland & Gray’s 46-39 decision over Proctor in a varsity girls basketball contest.