BRATTLEBORO — Four basketball players and a bowler have been nominated for the Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.
Area sports fans are encouraged to vote for one of the five on the reformer.com poll. The contest will end on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Owen LaRoss recorded a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) to power the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to an easy 81-24 win.
Thomas Bell had games of 136 and 206 when his Brattleboro varsity bowling team competed against Randolph and Hartford.
Addy Nardolillo pumped in 14 points for the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team during a game against Derryfield.
Aidin Joyce scored 10 points to pace the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team during Friday night's game in Westminster.
Aden Bernard finished with a team-high 14 points when the Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team topped Poultney 43-32 on Monday.