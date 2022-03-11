Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ESSEX — Bellows Falls senior Grace Bazin will get one more shot against Woodstock.

Kind of.

Twelve days after her Hartford team lost to the Wasps in a Division 2 state championship game on the ice, Bazin and her Austin Conference teammates will take on a Harris Conference group that includes Woodstock’s Skylar Haley and Sofia Yates.

The 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility. The girls’ game will start at 4 p.m. and the puck drop for the boys’ contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Jenna Powers, Sophia Mikijaniec, Juliana Miskovich and Will Taggard will represent Brattleboro Union High School on the special day.

Tickets for this event are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games. All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Call Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147 for more information.

The complete rosters are shown below.

Austin Conference Girls

JENNA POWERS, Brattleboro

SOPHIA MIKIJANIEC, Brattleboro

JULIANA MISKOVICH, Brattleboro

GRACE BAZIN, Bellows Falls

Nora Knudsen, Hartford

Reese Clayton, Saint Albans

Faith Reed, Saint Albans

Elizabeth Couture, Saint Albans

Sophie Zemianek, Saint Albans

Rachel Needleman, Saint Albans

Mershon Sky, Burlington

Paige Moody, Burlington

Grace Ferguson, Champlain Valley Union

Sabina Brochu, Champlain Valley Union

Clara Andre, Kingdom Blades

Avery Gale, Middlebury

Morgan Ribolini, U-32

Allie Guthrie, U-32

Anna West, Mount Mansfield

Olivia Dallamura, Colchester

Coach Amanda Conger, U-32

Harris Conference Girls

Lauren Barrows, Burr and Burton

Ada-Grace Perry, Burr and Burton

Ella Gibbs, Essex

Nielsa Maddalena, Essex

Ashley Stempek, Essex

Kelsan Carter, Essex

Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi Valley

Naomi Edele, Missisquoi Valley

Katie Craig, Rice

Caroline Banks, Rice

Emma Schaarschmidt, Rice

Elise Lidstone, Rutland

Izzy Crossman, Rutland

Hope Brunet, South Burlington

Sofie Richland, South Burlington

Bria Dill, Spaulding

Emily Morris, Spaulding

Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding

Mattie Cetin, Spaulding

Skylar Haley, Woodstock

Sofia Yates, Woodstock

Coach Courtney Barrett, South Burlington

Harris Conference Boys

WILL TAGGARD, Brattleboro

Matt Grabher, Burr and Burton

Karter Noyes, Burr and Burton

Emmett Edwards, Burr and Burton

Alex Rublee, Colchester

Liam Evarts, Colchester

Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester

Justin Prim, Essex

Tobey Cram, Essex

Matt Cincotta, Essex

Trenton Sisters, Essex

Braeden Hemenway, Essex

Tyson Sylvia, Harwood

Jacob Green, Harwood

Cooper Goodrich, Milton

Cameron Fougere, Milton

Brandon Mitchell, Milton

Teddy Munson, Milton

Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield

Logan Amell, Northfield

Evan Kurash, Woodstock

Keaton Piconi, Woodstock

Coach Bryant Perry, Milton

Austin Conference Boys

Matt Merrill, Saint Albans

Collin Audy, Saint Albans

Levi Webb, Saint Albans

Sean Beauregard, Saint Albans

Aiden Savoy, Saint Albans

Mike Telfer, Saint Albans

Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley Union

Jack Averill, Champlain Valley Union

Aidan Boonyaharn, Hartford

Simon Spaulding, Hartford

Aiden Hale, Lyndon

Nick Matteis, Lyndon

Joey Niemo, Middlebury

Eddie Hodde, Middlebury

Jack Senecal, Mount Mansfield

Garrett Micciche, Rice

DaeHan McHugh, Rice

Jackman Hickey, Rice

Shane Burke, South Burlington

Jamison Mast, Spaulding

Jameson Solomon, Spaulding

Brady Lamberti, Spaulding

John Malnati, Spaulding

Mason Otis, Spaulding

Coach J.P. Benoit, Champlain Valley Union

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.