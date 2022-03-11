ESSEX — Bellows Falls senior Grace Bazin will get one more shot against Woodstock.
Kind of.
Twelve days after her Hartford team lost to the Wasps in a Division 2 state championship game on the ice, Bazin and her Austin Conference teammates will take on a Harris Conference group that includes Woodstock’s Skylar Haley and Sofia Yates.
The 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility. The girls’ game will start at 4 p.m. and the puck drop for the boys’ contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Jenna Powers, Sophia Mikijaniec, Juliana Miskovich and Will Taggard will represent Brattleboro Union High School on the special day.
Tickets for this event are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games. All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Call Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147 for more information.
The complete rosters are shown below.
Austin Conference Girls
JENNA POWERS, Brattleboro
SOPHIA MIKIJANIEC, Brattleboro
JULIANA MISKOVICH, Brattleboro
GRACE BAZIN, Bellows Falls
Nora Knudsen, Hartford
Reese Clayton, Saint Albans
Faith Reed, Saint Albans
Elizabeth Couture, Saint Albans
Sophie Zemianek, Saint Albans
Rachel Needleman, Saint Albans
Mershon Sky, Burlington
Paige Moody, Burlington
Grace Ferguson, Champlain Valley Union
Sabina Brochu, Champlain Valley Union
Clara Andre, Kingdom Blades
Avery Gale, Middlebury
Morgan Ribolini, U-32
Allie Guthrie, U-32
Anna West, Mount Mansfield
Olivia Dallamura, Colchester
Coach Amanda Conger, U-32
Harris Conference Girls
Lauren Barrows, Burr and Burton
Ada-Grace Perry, Burr and Burton
Ella Gibbs, Essex
Nielsa Maddalena, Essex
Ashley Stempek, Essex
Kelsan Carter, Essex
Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi Valley
Naomi Edele, Missisquoi Valley
Katie Craig, Rice
Caroline Banks, Rice
Emma Schaarschmidt, Rice
Elise Lidstone, Rutland
Izzy Crossman, Rutland
Hope Brunet, South Burlington
Sofie Richland, South Burlington
Bria Dill, Spaulding
Emily Morris, Spaulding
Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding
Mattie Cetin, Spaulding
Skylar Haley, Woodstock
Sofia Yates, Woodstock
Coach Courtney Barrett, South Burlington
Harris Conference Boys
WILL TAGGARD, Brattleboro
Matt Grabher, Burr and Burton
Karter Noyes, Burr and Burton
Emmett Edwards, Burr and Burton
Alex Rublee, Colchester
Liam Evarts, Colchester
Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester
Justin Prim, Essex
Tobey Cram, Essex
Matt Cincotta, Essex
Trenton Sisters, Essex
Braeden Hemenway, Essex
Tyson Sylvia, Harwood
Jacob Green, Harwood
Cooper Goodrich, Milton
Cameron Fougere, Milton
Brandon Mitchell, Milton
Teddy Munson, Milton
Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield
Logan Amell, Northfield
Evan Kurash, Woodstock
Keaton Piconi, Woodstock
Coach Bryant Perry, Milton
Austin Conference Boys
Matt Merrill, Saint Albans
Collin Audy, Saint Albans
Levi Webb, Saint Albans
Sean Beauregard, Saint Albans
Aiden Savoy, Saint Albans
Mike Telfer, Saint Albans
Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley Union
Jack Averill, Champlain Valley Union
Aidan Boonyaharn, Hartford
Simon Spaulding, Hartford
Aiden Hale, Lyndon
Nick Matteis, Lyndon
Joey Niemo, Middlebury
Eddie Hodde, Middlebury
Jack Senecal, Mount Mansfield
Garrett Micciche, Rice
DaeHan McHugh, Rice
Jackman Hickey, Rice
Shane Burke, South Burlington
Jamison Mast, Spaulding
Jameson Solomon, Spaulding
Brady Lamberti, Spaulding
John Malnati, Spaulding
Mason Otis, Spaulding
Coach J.P. Benoit, Champlain Valley Union