BRATTLEBORO — Emma Bazin, who scored 14 goals for Bellows Falls this year, is one of five area field hockey players to make a Southern Vermont League First Team.
The Terriers are also represented by Eryn Ross and Jules McDermid after reaching Division 1's Final Four and finishing with a 12-3-1 mark. Brattleboro's Ava Cutler and Lily Bingham were both named as well.
Superstar defender Nola Sciacca and Ava LaRoss, who scored nine times for the BF Stickers this fall, are among the handful of locals to be given Honorable Mention.
SVL's complete field hockey honors are listed below.
A Division First Team
Eryn Ross, Bellows Falls
Emma Bazin, Bellows Falls
Jules McDermid, Bellows Falls
Delana Underwood, Burr and Burton
Katie Crabtree, Burr and Burton
Alex Faucher, Burr and Burton
Qwynn Humphrey, Burr and Burton
Kaelin Downey, Burr and Burton
Madison Barwood, Hartford
Nedra Dwinell, Hartford
Sierra McDermott, Rutland
Jillian Perry, Rutland
B Division First Team
Ava Cutler, Brattleboro
Lily Bingham, Brattleboro
Emilee Higgins, Fair Haven
Alana Williams, Fair Haven
Ryleigh Laporte, Otter Valley
Mackenzie Mckay, Otter Valley
Sydney Gallo, Otter Valley
Marthe Fiolka, Springfield
Mackenzie Sidler, Springfield
Alexine Peckinpaugh, Windsor
Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock
Emma Allegretti, Woodstock
Audrey Emery, Woodstock
Honorable Mention
Ava LaRoss, Bellows Falls
Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls
Alex Gregory, Brattleboro
Erika Favreau, Brattleboro
Tomke Badewien, Brattleboro
Alice Piper, Hartford
Madison Willey, Hartford
Paige Trombly, Hartford
Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Rutland
Emma Cosgrove, Rutland
Paityn DeLong, Fair Haven
Jaylena Haley, Fair Haven
Lily Morgan, Otter Valley
Zada Grant, Springfield
Moira Rigney, Springfield
Sabyn Tennis, Springfield
Sydney Perry, Windsor
Amber Simonds, Windsor
Mackenzie Kleefisch, Windsor