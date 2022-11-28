Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Emma Bazin, who scored 14 goals for Bellows Falls this year, is one of five area field hockey players to make a Southern Vermont League First Team.

The Terriers are also represented by Eryn Ross and Jules McDermid after reaching Division 1's Final Four and finishing with a 12-3-1 mark. Brattleboro's Ava Cutler and Lily Bingham were both named as well.

Superstar defender Nola Sciacca and Ava LaRoss, who scored nine times for the BF Stickers this fall, are among the handful of locals to be given Honorable Mention.

SVL's complete field hockey honors are listed below.

A Division First Team

Eryn Ross, Bellows Falls

Emma Bazin, Bellows Falls

Jules McDermid, Bellows Falls

Delana Underwood, Burr and Burton

Katie Crabtree, Burr and Burton

Alex Faucher, Burr and Burton

Qwynn Humphrey, Burr and Burton

Kaelin Downey, Burr and Burton

Madison Barwood, Hartford

Nedra Dwinell, Hartford

Sierra McDermott, Rutland

Jillian Perry, Rutland

B Division First Team

Ava Cutler, Brattleboro

Lily Bingham, Brattleboro

Emilee Higgins, Fair Haven

Alana Williams, Fair Haven

Ryleigh Laporte, Otter Valley

Mackenzie Mckay, Otter Valley

Sydney Gallo, Otter Valley

Marthe Fiolka, Springfield

Mackenzie Sidler, Springfield

Alexine Peckinpaugh, Windsor

Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock

Emma Allegretti, Woodstock

Audrey Emery, Woodstock

Honorable Mention

Ava LaRoss, Bellows Falls

Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls

Alex Gregory, Brattleboro

Erika Favreau, Brattleboro

Tomke Badewien, Brattleboro

Alice Piper, Hartford

Madison Willey, Hartford

Paige Trombly, Hartford

Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Rutland

Emma Cosgrove, Rutland

Paityn DeLong, Fair Haven

Jaylena Haley, Fair Haven

Lily Morgan, Otter Valley

Zada Grant, Springfield

Moira Rigney, Springfield

Sabyn Tennis, Springfield

Sydney Perry, Windsor

Amber Simonds, Windsor

Mackenzie Kleefisch, Windsor