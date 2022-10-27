BRATTLEBORO — The Elite Eight matchups will begin Friday, when the top-seeded "Purple Gang" and Leland & Gray girls soccer team will attempt to remain undefeated.
The BF Stickers, who have appeared in seven consecutive state finals, will host Colchester in a Division 1 battle at 3:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Brattleboro football team will also play host to the Lakers.
Twin Valley's varsity boys soccer team, which zipped Leland & Gray 3-0 in the opening round on Wednesday, will lock horns with Twinfield on Saturday at noon.
The complete quarterfinal matchups are shown below.
D-4 Girls Soccer
Friday's Games
No. 8 Danville at No. 1 LELAND & GRAY: 3 p.m.
No. 6 Arlington at No. 3 Blue Mountain: 3 p.m.
No. 5 MSJ at No. 4 Richford: 3 p.m.
No. 10 Rivendell vs. Twinfield-Proctor winner: 3 p.m.
D-1 Field Hockey
Friday's Games
No. 8 Mount Mansfield at No. 1 CVU: 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Rice at No. 3 Essex: 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Colchester at No. 4 BELLOWS FALLS: 3:30 p.m.
No. 7 Burlington at No. 2 South Burlington: 4 p.m.
D-2 Football
Friday's Games
No. 8 Spaulding at No. 1 BELLOWS FALLS: 7 p.m.
No. 7 North Country at No. 2 Mount Anthony: 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lyndon at No. 3 Fair Haven: 7 p.m.
No. 5 Colchester at No. 4 BRATTLEBORO: 7 p.m.
D-4 Boys Soccer
Saturday's Games
No. 8 Long Trail at No. 1 Rivendell: 11 a.m.
No. 7 Richford at No. 2 Winooski: 11 a.m.
No. 6 Grace Christian at No. 3 Arlington: 11 a.m.
No. 5 TWIN VALLEY at No. 4 Twinfield: noon