BRATTLEBORO — A softball slugger, a standout catcher, a track star, a senior who improved his school's baseball diamond, and a player nicknamed "Moose" have all been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on April 24 at 9 a.m.
This week's five nominees are shown below.
Grace Wilkinson went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in five runs to power the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 29-4 rout of Mill River in Saturday's season opener.
Jeremiah Bloom was solid behind the plate and also had a hit for the Leland & Gray varsity baseball team during a game against White River Valley.
Lucky Lucchesi finished sixth in the 1500 race in a time of 5:13 when his Twin Valley track team competed in Westminster.
Daniel Tetreault turned an unassisted double play and had one of Hinsdale's two hits versus Sunapee. It was the senior shortstop's first game on his school's field of dreams, as he had helped build dugouts and also improve the base paths for his Extended Learning Opportunities project.
Alex Bingham threw a no-hitter when the Brattleboro varsity baseball team trounced Bellows Falls 11-1 in six innings. "Moose" fanned eight and walked two in his first start of the year.