BRATTLEBORO — A talented goalie, three dangerous offensive players and a soccer hero have all been nominated for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
The Marina has once again donated gift certificates for this school year's three Athlete of the Season winners.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Liam Wendel shut out Twin Valley's first two soccer opponents this season. The keeper made four saves in his team's 3-0 win over Long Trail and three more during a 6-0 rout of White River Valley.
Emma Bazin has scored six goals in the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team's first three games this season combined.
Finch Holmes tallied twice when the Leland & Gray varsity boys soccer team outscored Bellows Falls 4-0.
Tristan Evans caught 10 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the Brattleboro varsity football team's 56-40 loss to Bellows Falls in the season opener.
Sara Miller scored in overtime to give the Hinsdale varsity girls soccer team a thrilling 2-1 victory over Mount Royal.