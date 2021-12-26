BRATTLEBORO — Five area students are in the running to become the third Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week winner this winter. This contest is sponsored by Sam's Outdoor Outfitters.
You can vote for your choice on the reformer.com poll. The ballots will be counted on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.
The nominees, along with why they were nominated, are shown below.
1. Tanner Hammond: he scored 15 points to lead the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team at Concord Christian.
2. Noah Dornburgh: when the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team earned its first win of the season, he made eight shots from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
3. Darek Harvey: the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team's goalie made 29 saves for the shutout in a 1-0 victory over Woodstock.
4. Mary Sanderson: Leland & Gray's shooting guard hit two trifectas and ended up with seven points versus Proctor.
5. Laura Kamel: she pumped in 22 points to power the Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team to a 41-19 rout of Mill River.