BRATTLEBORO — Two scoring machines, a couple of heroes and a runaway train are the nominees for this school year’s first Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.
One of them will be in the running for Athlete of the Season honors. The Marina has once again generously donated a $25 prize for the fall winner.
The Week 1 standouts are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/brattlebororeformer and “like” your choice.
Jed Lober
The locomotive ran the ball 11 times for 177 yards and one touchdown as the Bellows Falls varsity football team outscored Brattleboro 36-7 on Natowich Field.
Abby Towle
During Leland & Gray’s 3-2 win over Green Mountain in the opening round of the Josh Cole Tournament, she racked up two goals and one assist.
Aidin Joyce
The Twin Valley varsity boys soccer player had a hat-trick and one assist during an 8-1 victory over Bellows Falls.
Brooke Pagach
Her hat-trick helped the Hinsdale varsity girls soccer team to a 4-1 decision over Mount Royal Academy.
Tucker Sargent
With six seconds remaining, he put away a long pass from goalie Paul “the Wall” McGillion to give Brattleboro a 3-2 soccer win over Green Mountain.