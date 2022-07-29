GUILFORD — The first annual Beat the Manure 5K will start and end at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Sept. 4, beginning at 8 a.m.
It will be run on a hilly, loop course, over a mix of paved roads, dirt roads, and trails.
Franklin Farm of Guilford will generously provide maple syrup for the race winners. Prizes will be given to the first male and female finisher, and to the male and female winner of each 10-year age group.
The last finisher will be awarded a bag of local, composted horse manure.
You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Guilford/BeattheManure5K.