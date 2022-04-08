Montpelier — The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports is pleased to announce the 39th annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race, presented by Union Mutual Insurance Company. The event will take place in-person in Montpelier on May 19 and virtually May 19 through July 31.
“We are grateful for Union Mutual’s financial backing for this signature Vermont event that raises funds for Vermonters’ physical fitness initiatives. We are thrilled to host an in-person event along with a virtual option," said Janet Franz, Council chairperson.
The Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race is a popular 5k run/walk event in which teams of three enjoy the benefits of a wellness activity with their co-workers and compete for awards. Proceeds benefit the many programs and events of the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports, including the Vermont Senior Games, community wellness grants, parks pass prescriptions, Vermont Worksite Wellness Awards and subsidies for youth ski and snowboard lessons. Registration is $34 per participant, or $40 to receive a commemorative race t-shirt, regardless of virtual or in-person participation. Scholarships are available based on need.
The 2022 event marks the first in-person race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2020 races were held virtually and drew participants from all regions of the state. Traditionally, more than 4,000 runners and walkers stream through the Capital City’s main streets and gather on the State House lawn for pre-and post-race festivities.
Current Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 prevention guidance focuses on recommending Vermonters consider their own circumstances in deciding what precautions to take – including wearing a mask around others – to protect themselves and people they care about, especially those at higher risk from COVID-19. Vermonters are still strongly urged to be up to date on vaccinations against the virus. The guidance calls for people who test positive to isolate for five days — even if they are vaccinated or never have symptoms.
"The safety of our participants, volunteers, spectators, and families remains our number-one priority. If you test positive, feel sick or experience symptoms, please stay home and participate in this event virtually," Franz said. "We appreciate everyone's support and efforts to protect themselves and others."
The State Street start and finish line of the race is steps from the home office of Union Mutual Insurance Company, which has called Montpelier home for nearly 150 years. The race has been a cornerstone of the company’s wellness program. The property-casualty insurance carrier has a rich history of sponsoring employee involvement, and in 2019, set a company record with 19 three-person teams participating.
“We are excited to support the Corporate Cup again this year, and we look forward to once again seeing the runners and walkers kick off the race as they go by the front of our home office on State Street,” said Lisa Keysar, President & CEO of Union Mutual. “The Corporate Cup is one of the highlights of our wellness calendar at Union Mutual. We are proud to support this great event and the Council’s important work to keep all Vermonters active and well.”
For more information and to register, visit www.vcccsar.org.