BRATTLEBORO — After helping their program end a 31-year drought by capturing the Division 4 girls soccer state championship, a trio of Leland & Gray players have been named Southern Vermont League First Teamers.

Abby Towle, who had a hat-trick in the finals and finished her career with a school-record 73 tallies, was one of the Rebels chosen. The others are Mary Sanderson (7 goals this season) and midfielder Ainsley Meyer, who helped the Townshend team shut out every single playoff foe.

Also making an SVL first team are Brattleboro's Willow Romo and Reese Croutworst, along with Alanah McAllister of Bellows Falls.

The complete lists are shown below.

A Division First Team

Willow Romo, Brattleboro

Reese Croutworst, Brattleboro

Toni Levitas, Burr and Burton

Willa Bryant, Burr and Burton

Emilia DeJounge, Burr and Burton

Abby Kopeck, Burr and Burton

Roey Rella-Neill, MAU

Tiffany Carey, MAU

Bethany Solari, Rutland

Mackenzie McLaughlin, Rutland

Brooke Schaffer, Rutland

Coach Lori McClallen, Rutland

C Division First Team

Alanah McAllister, Bellows Falls

Abby Towle, Leland & Gray

Ainsley Meyer, Leland & Gray

Mary Sanderson, Leland & Gray

Riley Paul, Green Mountain

Autumn Fales, Green Mountain

Abby Williams, Green Mountain

Alison Usher, Mill River

Ryleigh Butler, Rivendell

Rayne McClure, Stratton

Nora Scheid, Stratton

Skylar Koeppe, Stratton

Amara Calhurn Flowera, White River Valley

Jillian Barry, White River Valley

Shannon Hadlock, White River Valley

Ellie Prestridge, White River Valley

Audrey Rupp, Windsor

Olivia Macleay, Windsor

Audri Pettirossi, Windsor

Coach Kim Prestridge, White River Valley