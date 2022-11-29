BRATTLEBORO — After helping their program end a 31-year drought by capturing the Division 4 girls soccer state championship, a trio of Leland & Gray players have been named Southern Vermont League First Teamers.
Abby Towle, who had a hat-trick in the finals and finished her career with a school-record 73 tallies, was one of the Rebels chosen. The others are Mary Sanderson (7 goals this season) and midfielder Ainsley Meyer, who helped the Townshend team shut out every single playoff foe.
Also making an SVL first team are Brattleboro's Willow Romo and Reese Croutworst, along with Alanah McAllister of Bellows Falls.
The complete lists are shown below.
A Division First Team
Willow Romo, Brattleboro
Reese Croutworst, Brattleboro
Toni Levitas, Burr and Burton
Willa Bryant, Burr and Burton
Emilia DeJounge, Burr and Burton
Abby Kopeck, Burr and Burton
Roey Rella-Neill, MAU
Tiffany Carey, MAU
Bethany Solari, Rutland
Mackenzie McLaughlin, Rutland
Brooke Schaffer, Rutland
Coach Lori McClallen, Rutland
C Division First Team
Alanah McAllister, Bellows Falls
Abby Towle, Leland & Gray
Ainsley Meyer, Leland & Gray
Mary Sanderson, Leland & Gray
Riley Paul, Green Mountain
Autumn Fales, Green Mountain
Abby Williams, Green Mountain
Alison Usher, Mill River
Ryleigh Butler, Rivendell
Rayne McClure, Stratton
Nora Scheid, Stratton
Skylar Koeppe, Stratton
Amara Calhurn Flowera, White River Valley
Jillian Barry, White River Valley
Shannon Hadlock, White River Valley
Ellie Prestridge, White River Valley
Audrey Rupp, Windsor
Olivia Macleay, Windsor
Audri Pettirossi, Windsor
Coach Kim Prestridge, White River Valley