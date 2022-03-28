BRATTLEBORO — A couple of the most dangerous outside shooters in this area were recently named to a Southern Vermont League Girls Basketball First Team.
Brattleboro’s Chloe Givens, who scored a game-high 14 points versus rival Mount Anthony Union on Senior Night, is one of the five A Division stars. “Chloe Money” drained four shots from downtown during her final home game.
Maggie Parker, of Leland & Gray, earned a spot on the C Division First Team. The sophomore super scored 14 points against Green Mountain during her school’s annual Hoops for Hope event, including a couple of trifectas and a pretty runner.
Leland & Gray playmaker Mary Sanderson, Brattleboro floor general Kiki McNary, Bellows Falls post player Laura Kamel and rugged Brattleboro forward Brenna Beebe all received SVL Honorable Mention.
The complete All League first teams are shown below.
A Division
CHLOE GIVENS (Brattleboro)
Neveah Camp (Burr and Burton)
Meghan Barilone (Mount Anthony)
Karsyn Bellomo (Rutland)
Kathryn Moore (Rutland)
Coach Nate Bellomo (Rutland)
B Division
Brittney Love (Fair Haven)
Alice Keith (Otter Valley)
Reese Perry (Windsor)
Elliot Rupp (Windsor)
Beth Dobrich (Hartford)
Macie Stagner (Springfield)
Coach Kabray Rockwood (Windsor)
C Division
MAGGIE PARKER (Leland & Gray)
Peyton Guay (West Rutland)
Anna Cyr (West Rutland)
Ella Perrault (White River Valley)
Tanner Drury (White River Valley)
Kim Cummings (Green Mountain)
Coach Tim Perrault (White River Valley)
D Division
Maggie McKearin (Proctor)
Laci French (Proctor)
Isabel Greb (Proctor)
Tiana Gallipo (MSJ)
Brooke Bishop (MSJ)
Sydney Herrington (Arlington)
Coach Joe McKearin (Proctor)