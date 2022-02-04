CASTLETON — After helping their team to a perfect season, four Bellows Falls varsity football players were named to Vermont's Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl squad which will be coached by Craig Sleeman of BFA-Fairfax.
The Terriers racked up 511 rushing yards when beating MAU for the Division 2 title. BF lineman Patrick Barbour and backfield mates Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and QB Jonathan Terry will all be playing against New Hampshire's senior stars on Aug. 6 at Castleton University at 12:30 p.m.
Wide receiver Aaron Petrie and lineman Tyler McNary will represent Brattleboro in the classic. Petrie had 10 catches for 115 yards during a regular season game against Lyndon and McNary was part of the Colonels' defense that shut out North Country in a 34-0 rout.
The annual game is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children's facilities and in its first 68 years has raised millions of dollars.
Vermont's players: Bellows Falls — Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry. Brattleboro — Tyler McNary, Aaron Petrie. BFA-Fairfax — Ryan Goodman. Burlington — Amari Fraser. Burr and Burton — Warren McIntyre IV. Champlain Valley Union — Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll. Essex — Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root, Ben Serrantonio. Hartford — Harrison Gaudet, Devon Sinclair. Lyndon — Trevor Lussier, Victor Harfot Richardy. Milton — Colin Mathis. Mount Abe — Ryan Stoddard. MAU — Hayden Gaudette. Mount Mansfield — Gabriel Baron. Otter Valley — Dylan Stevens-Clark. Rice — Maxime Makuza. Rutland — Jack Coughlin, Slade Postemski. Spaulding — Colton Perkins. Saint Johnsbury — Sam Begin, Jacob Silver. U-32 Raiders — John "Henry" Beling, Charles Haynes. Windsor — Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, Benjamin Gilbert. Woodstock — Corey White.