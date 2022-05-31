WINCHESTER, N.H. — After back-to-back rainouts, six races are scheduled to take place at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday evening. NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns are all on the card.
Hillary Renaud will enter the Street Stock race ranked second in the point standings. The Vernon resident has finished in the top five in all four heats this season.
Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien is currently fourth in the Late Model Sportsman class. He has been in the top 10 during all four 2022 races, including a couple of top fives.
The general admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, $5 for ages 11-18, and free for ages 10 and under.