WESTMINSTER — Senior captains Alanah McAllister, Jenna Dolloph and Olivia Rebetz are hoping to lead the Bellows Falls girls soccer program to its first playoff victory since 2011.
“We are looking forward to coming back this year with a strong group of seniors and are excited to come together as a team and show everyone that Terriers will continue to work hard and be an example of our Terrier Pride,” said head coach Jamie Dansereau.
Dolloph earned Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors last fall. She earned 472 votes after converting on a penalty kick and later scoring on a breakaway during her team’s 2-1 win over Long Trail.
The Terriers, who went 1-14-0 last season, will open up at Rivendell on Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
BF’s varsity roster: Coach — Jamie Dansereau. Players — Alanah McAllister (captain), Jenna Dolloph (captain), Olivia Rebetz (captain), Kayli Aldrich, Madison Morancy, Rowan Perkins, Aliya Farmer, Elizabeth Anderson, Emma Spaulding, Jetta License, Aubrey Maxfield, Diya Vaishnav, Dylan Stewart, Laura Kamel, Sophi Quint, Gwen Guild, Jasmine Perry-Ives, Maisie Towig, Natalie Douglass.
BF’s schedule
Sept. 8: at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Arlington, 11 a.m.
Sept. 12: vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: vs. Long Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Leland & Gray, noon
Sept. 21: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Mill River, noon
Sept. 30: at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Stratton, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7: vs. Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. White River Valley, noon
Oct. 18: at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Fair Haven, 11 a.m.