BRATTLEBORO — Putney School student August Little rode Banner to a Hunter championship at the Brattleboro Riding Club’s first spring horse show in 1949 at St. Michael’s Field.
The champion jumper was Dark Rhythm with Brattleboro’s Dewey Grover aboard, while Brattleboro Riding Club’s Robert Jones and Ginny teamed up as the reserve champion in that class. Putney School’s Ruth Harrison and the four-legged Allen ruled the Boots and Saddle class.
There were 70 horses entered and an estimated crowd of 600. Brookline’s George Ware served as the announcer.