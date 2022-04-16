Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.