BRATTLEBORO — After helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team return to the Division 1 state finals, pitcher Alex “Moose” Bingham and catcher Turner “Cowboy” Clews were named to the Southern Vermont League’s A Division First Team.
Bingham pitched the Colonels to victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Clews scored the game-winning run for the purple and white in the semis.
Bob Lockerby, who guided Bellows Falls to a No. 2 seed for the D-3 state tournament, was named the B Division Coach of the Year. He is joined on that All-Star squad by Terriers Jamison Nystrom, Jack Cravinho and Jeb Monier.
Leland & Gray’s Jeremy Graves and Parker Richardson are both C Division First Team selections.
The complete SVL First Teams are shown below. Area players making a Second Team are: Jolie Glidden (Brattleboro), Willem Thurber (Brattleboro), Pat Barbour (Bellows Falls) and Cody Hescock (Leland & Gray).
A Division First Team
ALEX BINGHAM, BRATTLEBORO
TURNER CLEWS, BRATTLEBORO
Tyler Weatherhogg, Rutland
Jevan Valente, Rutland
Connor Hannan, MAU
Nat Greenslet, MAU
Trevor Greene, Burr and Burton
Jack McCoy, Burr and Burton
Coleman Reece, Burr and Burton
Coach Eddie Lewicki, Burr and Burton
B Division First Team
JEB MONIER, BELLOWS FALLS
JACK CRAVINHO, BELLOWS FALLS
JAMISON NYSTROM, BELLOWS FALLS
COACH BOB LOCKERBY, BELLOWS FALLS
Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley
Ethan Blow, Otter Valley
Carson Babbie, Fair Haven
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven
Adam Dufour, Windsor
John Clark, Windsor
C Division First Team
JEREMY GRAVES, LELAND & GRAY
PARKER RICHARDSON, LELAND & GRAY
Kagan Hance, Green Mountain
Tanner Swisher, Green Mountain
Alex Rice, Woodstock
Jackson Martin, Woodstock
Sam Presch, Springfield
Cameron Harriman, Springfield
Dominic Craven, White River Valley
Austin Tracy, White River Valley
Weston Trombly, White River Valley
Coach Chuck Harriman, Springfield
D Division First Team
Jacob Patch, Proctor
Cam Canucci, Proctor
TJ Euber, MSJ
Dom Valente, MSJ
Braedon McKeighan, MSJ
Caden Reed, West Rutland
Gus Covarrubias, West Rutland
Noah Olson, West Rutland
Lucas Milazzo, Poultney
Liam Hill, Poultney
Hagan McDermitt, Poultney
Coach Mike Callahan, MSJ