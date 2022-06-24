Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — After helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team return to the Division 1 state finals, pitcher Alex “Moose” Bingham and catcher Turner “Cowboy” Clews were named to the Southern Vermont League’s A Division First Team.

Bingham pitched the Colonels to victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Clews scored the game-winning run for the purple and white in the semis.

Bob Lockerby, who guided Bellows Falls to a No. 2 seed for the D-3 state tournament, was named the B Division Coach of the Year. He is joined on that All-Star squad by Terriers Jamison Nystrom, Jack Cravinho and Jeb Monier.

Leland & Gray’s Jeremy Graves and Parker Richardson are both C Division First Team selections.

The complete SVL First Teams are shown below. Area players making a Second Team are: Jolie Glidden (Brattleboro), Willem Thurber (Brattleboro), Pat Barbour (Bellows Falls) and Cody Hescock (Leland & Gray).

A Division First Team

ALEX BINGHAM, BRATTLEBORO

TURNER CLEWS, BRATTLEBORO

Tyler Weatherhogg, Rutland

Jevan Valente, Rutland

Connor Hannan, MAU

Nat Greenslet, MAU

Trevor Greene, Burr and Burton

Jack McCoy, Burr and Burton

Coleman Reece, Burr and Burton

Coach Eddie Lewicki, Burr and Burton

B Division First Team

JEB MONIER, BELLOWS FALLS

JACK CRAVINHO, BELLOWS FALLS

JAMISON NYSTROM, BELLOWS FALLS

COACH BOB LOCKERBY, BELLOWS FALLS

Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley

Ethan Blow, Otter Valley

Carson Babbie, Fair Haven

Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven

Adam Dufour, Windsor

John Clark, Windsor

C Division First Team

JEREMY GRAVES, LELAND & GRAY

PARKER RICHARDSON, LELAND & GRAY

Kagan Hance, Green Mountain

Tanner Swisher, Green Mountain

Alex Rice, Woodstock

Jackson Martin, Woodstock

Sam Presch, Springfield

Cameron Harriman, Springfield

Dominic Craven, White River Valley

Austin Tracy, White River Valley

Weston Trombly, White River Valley

Coach Chuck Harriman, Springfield

D Division First Team

Jacob Patch, Proctor

Cam Canucci, Proctor

TJ Euber, MSJ

Dom Valente, MSJ

Braedon McKeighan, MSJ

Caden Reed, West Rutland

Gus Covarrubias, West Rutland

Noah Olson, West Rutland

Lucas Milazzo, Poultney

Liam Hill, Poultney

Hagan McDermitt, Poultney

Coach Mike Callahan, MSJ

