HINESBURG — On Sunday afternoon, Sam Mattocks will be moving from rack to rack in hopes of dominating like Larry Bird and Craig Hodges once did.
The Brattleboro guard will compete in a 3 Point Shooting Contest during the Vermont Basketball Coaches' Association Senior All-Star event at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Mattocks is also one of seven area basketball stars who will play in a North versus South game. The others are Brattleboro's Kiki McNary and Chloe Givens, Bellows Falls' Julia Nystrom, Jonathan Terry and Owen LaRoss, and Leland & Gray's Hannah Landers.
During breaks in the action, BF's Jamison Nystrom and Laura Kamel will be introduced as Dream Dozen players while Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow will be recognized for earning his 100th career victory. The Tommy Finnell Service Award will also be presented.
Each of the South's All-Star basketball teams are shown below.
Divisions 3-4 Girls
JULIA NYSTROM (Bellows Falls)
HANNAH LANDERS (Leland & Gray)
Reese Perry (Windsor)
Brittney Jackson (Otter Valley)
Alice Keith (Otter Valley)
Tiana Gallipo (MSJ)
Isabell Lanfear (West Rutland)
Hayley Goodwin (Mid Vermont Christian)
Macey Smith (Thetford)
Megan Cole (Proctor)
Elliot Rupp (Windsor)
Brooke Bishop (MSJ)
Kimberly Cummings (Green Mountain)
Peyton Richardson (Windsor)
Anna Cyr (West Rutland)
Coach Carl Serrani (West Rutland)
Divisions 3-4 Boys
JONATHAN TERRY (Bellows Falls)
OWEN LAROSS (Bellows Falls)
Tomasz Koc (Long Trail)
Dominic Craven (White River Valley)
Austin Tracy (White River Valley)
Riley Eastman (Sharon Academy)
Branden Rose (Green Mountain)
Chris Pierce (Rivendell)
Griff Briggs (Arlington)
Kyle Carter (Rivendell)
Everett Mosher (Green Mountain)
Kaleb Swett (Windsor)
Jake Morse (Arlington)
Weston Trombly (White River Valley)
Coach Mike Gaudette (White River Valley)
Divisions 1-2 Girls
KIKI MCNARY (Brattleboro)
Chloe Givens (Brattleboro)
Mercedes Rozzi (South Burlington)
Abigail Reen (Mount Abe)
Laurel Baker (Burr and Burton)
Greta Heldman (South Burlington)
Emma Tarleton (Woodstock)
Autumn Lewis (Spaulding)
Kathryn Moore (Rutland)
Tegan Hoard (Fair Haven)
Olivia Hogan (U-32)
Olivia Shipley (Rutland)
Samantha Donahue (Spaulding)
Beth Dobrich (Hartford)
Coach Nathan Bellomo (Rutland)
Divisions 1-2 Boys
SAM MATTOCKS (Brattleboro)
Trey Davine (Rutland)
Tarin Prior (Hartford)
Slade Postemski (Rutland)
Andre Prouty (MSJ)
Jack Coughlin (Rutland)
Colby Garey-Wright (Saint Johnsbury)
Jacob Seaver (Hartford)
Sam Begin (Saint Johnsbury)
Elijah Tucker-Bryant (Otter Valley)
Brandon Eastman (Fair Haven)
Henry Cogswell (Mount Abe)
Madox Mathews (Burr and Burton)
Fritz Hauser (Saint Johnsbury)
Jake Williams (MSJ)
Coach Dylan Baker (Burr and Burton)