Brattleboro's Caitlyn Robinson, in front, and Hazel Wagner, left, were both named to the Southern Vermont League's A Division First Team for girls cross-country.

 Photo Provided
BRATTLEBORO — Seven area cross-country runners were recently named to a Southern Vermont League First Team.

Leading the way is junior Abby Broadley, who won her third straight individual state title and helped the Bellows Falls girls three-peat in the Division 3 meet in Thetford. Also earning SVL honors were BF teammates Steph Ager and Victoria Bassette.

Brattleboro's Tenzin Mathes, Nolan Holmes, Hazel Wagner and Caitlyn Robinson were also honored. Mathes and Holmes placed fourth and fifth respectively at the SVL boys meet, while Wagner took fifth in the girls' race.

The complete SVL First Teams are shown below.

Division A Girls

Bellows Falls — Abby Broadley, Steph Ager, Victoria Bassette. Brattleboro — Hazel Wagner, Caitlyn Robinson. Mount Anthony Union — Maggie Payne, Chloe Stitcher, Bridget Beal, Kara Hester, Eden White, Ella Saccio. Rutland — Helen Culpo, Sierra McDermott, Annabelle Mahar. Burr and Burton — Liara Foley, Molley Burnham, Jordan Jager. Thetford — Madelyn Durkee, Tobin Durham. Woodstock — Riley Shepherd.

Division A Boys

Brattleboro — Tenzin Mathes, Nolan Holmes. Rutland — Brady Geisler, Karver Butler, Owen Dube-Johnson, Samuel Kay, Max McCalla, Lane Shelton, Ethan Woodbury. 

Division B Girls

White River Valley — Anita Miller. Mill River — Annika Heintz. Springfield — Anna Ondre, Alicia Ostrom. Hartford — Meg MacLaury, Kayla Burnham, Rylee Burnham, Clementine Philip, Behany Davis. Otter Valley — Kelsey Adams. Green Mountain — Greta Bernier.

Division B Boys

Otter Valley — Parker Todd, Joseph Cigka, Liam Murphy. White River Valley — Danny Smith, Ryan Smith, Kaziu Young, Alex Madden. Hartford — Jack Fournier-Stephens, Finn Sunde, Finn Walher. Green Mountain — Eric Heitsmith, Willem Bargfrede.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

