BRATTLEBORO — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio, who swept the individual state championship races last month, is one of seven area Nordic skiers to earn Southern Vermont League honors.
Rizio took the Division 1 freestyle title in Ripton in a time of 12:02, which was 54 seconds faster than runner-up Nico Hochanadel of Burlington. He also won the classic championship in Craftsbury in 13:40.
Six Brattleboro skiers that helped the Colonel teams place sixth in the state meet were also named All League. Leading the way for the purple and white against the best in Vermont were Ava Whitney (10th in freestyle) and Tenzen Mathes (18th in freestyle).
The complete list of Southern Vermont League Nordic honors is shown below.
Girls First Team
KATHERINE NORMANDEAU (Brattleboro)
SYLVIE NORMANDEAU (Brattleboro)
AVA WHITNEY (Brattleboro)
Victoria Bassette (Woodstock)
Ada Mahood (Woodstock)
Jane Stout (Woodstock)
Eden White (Mount Anthony)
Sadie Korzec (Mount Anthony)
Aurora Rella-Neill (Mount Anthony)
Erin Geisler (Rutland)
Girls Honorable Mention
Elyse Altland (Mount Anthony)
Reagan Joly (Mount Anthony)
Izzy Cellini (Woodstock)
Farren Stainton (Woodstock)
Myra McNaughton (Woodstock)
Boys First Team
LUKE RIZIO (Twin Valley)
TENZIN MATHES (Brattleboro)
Quinn Uva (Woodstock)
Peter McKenna (Mount Anthony)
Riley Thurber (Mount Anthony)
Finn Payne (Mount Anthony)
Silas Rella-Neill (Mount Anthony)
Collin Bevin (Mount Anthony)
Brady Geisler (Rutland)
Owen Dube-Johnson (Rutland)
Boys Honorable Mention
GABE JEPPESEN-BELLECI (Brattleboro)
MAGNUS VON KRUSENSTIERN (Brattleboro)
Sam Kay (Rutland)
Moritz Vonhof (Burr and Burton)
David LaFontaine (Mount Anthony)