BRATTLEBORO — A couple of state champions, a silver medalist, one giant, a rising star, a clutch shooter, and arguably the toughest girl on the planet are all in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
Delaney Wilcox is the latest Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week winner, receiving 132 votes to become a contender for the prize. She sank four shots from downtown and made two nice finishes off of steals to help the Lady Pacers rally from a 13-point deficit to capture the crown.
"She played very well at both ends of the floor. She made her shots and penetrated often for us," said Hinsdale varsity girls basketball coach Terry Bonnette after that game against Colebrook.
The seven athlete of the winter season candidates, along with the reason why they were originally nominated, are shown below.
Jack Pattison
When the eventual state champion Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team trounced Northfield 10-0, the junior forward racked up four goals and one assist to lead the way.
Luke Rizio
The Twin Valley skier, who would go on to place second in the state meet, began the season with consecutive victories — prevailing at both Prospect Mountain and Brattleboro Outing Club.
Cadance Gilbert
Brattleboro's sophomore super scored a game-high 14 points and also collected seven steals when the Colonel girls outscored rival Mount Anthony Union on their home court.
Owen LaRoss
The center had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) when the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team topped rival Springfield 40-38.
Rosie Carignan
The senior forward erupted for four goals, despite being boarded and injured on her home rink, when the Brattleboro varsity girls ice hockey team trounced Stowe 8-1.
Marcus Pratt
The Leland & Gray guard pulled down five rebounds and also scored nine points, including the game-winning bucket in the final seconds, when the Rebels topped Long Trail 66-65.
Delaney Wilcox
Hinsdale's floor general saved her best for last, scoring a team-high 26 points to help the Lady Pacers to a 63-51 win over Colebrook in the Division 4 state championship game.