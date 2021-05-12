BRATTLEBORO — Twin Valley's Buddy Hayford was named the co-coach of the year in the Small School East girls basketball category after leading the Wildcats to a 6-4 record.
Eight area players made a Southern Vermont League First Team. Nine others were selected to a Second Team.
Boys Large School East: First Team — Jamison Nystrom (Bellows Falls), Gabe Packard (Brattleboro), Greg Fitzgerald (Brattleboro), Tarin Prior (Hartford), Jacob Seaver (Hartford), Brenden Dwinell (Sprngfield), Owen Abrahamsen (Windsor). Second Team — Jon Terry (Bellows Falls), Aidan Brooks (Hartford), Danny Bushway (Hartford), Jordan Place (Windsor), John Cook (Windsor), Manny Pacheco (Woodstock), Corey White (Woodstock).
Boys Small School East: First Team — Liam Towle (Leland & Gray), Izaak Park (Twin Valley), Jack Boyle (Green Mountain), Kyle Carter (Rivendell), Carder Stratton (White River), Dominic Craven (White River). Second Team — Matt Emerson (Leland & Gray), Colin McHale (Twin Valley), Aaron Soskin (Twin Valley), Sawyer Pippin (Green Mountain), Chris Pierce (Rivendell), Riley Eastman (Sharon Academy), Weston Trombly (White River).
Girls Large School East: First Team — Sydney Bazin (Bellows Falls), Jasmine Jenkins (Hartford), Haley Streeter (Springfield), Ashley Grela (Windsor), Adi Prior (Windsor), Evelyn Page (Windsor). Second Team — Bre Stockman (Bellows Falls), Chloe Givens (Brattleboro), Natalie Hendricks (Brattleboro), Cadance Gilbert (Brattleboro), Elliot Rupp (Windsor), Reese Perry (Windsor).
Girls Small School East: First Team — Sadie Boyd (Twin Valley), Kate Longe (Twin Valley), Kim Cummings (Green Mountain), Sydney Goodwin (Mid-Vermont), Hayley Goodwin (Mid-Vermont), Adele Tilden (Rivendell), Ella Perrault (White River). Second Team — Jayden Crawford (Twin Valley), Tierney O'Brien (Green Mountain), Kylie Taylor (Rivendell), Cora Day (Rivendell), Tanner Drury (White River), Toni Turner (White River), Jillian Barry (White River).