BRATTLEBORO — Bob Lockerby, who guided the Bellows Falls varsity football team to a perfect 11-0 season, was named the Division 2 Coach of the Year.
Six Terriers earned First Team honors, including Jed Lober (RB and LB), Jeb Monier (RB and KR), Harrison Gleim (LB), Jonathan Terry (DB), Patrick Barbour (OL) and Caden Haskell (FB). Brattleboro's Aaron Petrie (WR and DB) and Tyler McNary (OL) also made the list.
After they each scored three touchdowns in the Purple Gang's 57-35 victory over MAU in the D-2 state championship game, Lober and Monier make up the league's starting backfield along with BF fullback Caden Haskell. Petrie, who racked up 108 receiving yards on Senior Night, is one of the starting wideouts.
Bellows Falls linebackers Harrison Gleim and Lober are the among the First Team defenders. They finished the season with 48 and 49 tackles, respectively.
The complete Division 2 football honors are shown below.
First Team Offense: Linemen — Patrick Barbour (Bellows Falls), Tyler McNary (Brattleboro), Maxime Makuza (Rice), Chaz Larivee (Milton), Danyal Khan (MAU), Victor Richardy (Lyndon). Ends/fullbacks — Caden Haskell (Bellows Falls), Hayden Gaudette (MAU). Running backs — Jed Lober (Bellows Falls), Jeb Monier (Bellows Falls). Wide Receivers — Aaron Petrie (Brattleboro), Garrett Heath (North Country), Austin Grogan (MAU), Matt Heibler (Fair Haven), Colin Mathis (Milton). Quarterback — Kadin de Coninck (Rice). Kicker — Adam Mansfield (Mount Abe).
First Team Defense: Linemen — Maxime Makuza (Rice), Hayden Gaudette (MAU), Chaz Larivee (Milton), Victor Richardy (Lyndon). Linebackers — Jed Lober (Bellows Falls), Harrison Gleim (Bellows Falls), Imani Mbayu (Rice), Trevor Lussier (Lyndon), Austin Grogan (MAU). Backs — Aaron Petrie (Brattleboro), Jonathan Terry (Bellows Falls), Sawyer Ramey (Fair Haven), Jake Sanville (Lyndon). Punter — Adam Mansfield (Mount Abe). Kick Returner — Jeb Monier (Bellows Falls).
Honorable Mention (offense): Linemen — Dillan Perry (Bellows Falls), Jake Moore (Bellows Falls), Peter Kamel (Bellows Falls), Charles Haynes (U-32), Andrew Gilbert (MAU), Conor Barrett (MAU), David Doran (Fair Haven), Ryan Stoddard (Mount Abe). Ends/fullbacks — Willem Thurber (Brattleboro), Trevor Lussier (Lyndon), Braedon Billert (MAU), Luke Williams (Fair Haven). Running backs — Harrison Gleim (Bellows Falls), Cam Frost (Brattleboro), Henry Beling (U-32), Ayman Naser (MAU), Luke Dudas (Lyndon), Caleb Barnier (Milton), Caleb Martin (Milton), Jonah de Coninck (Rice). Wide receivers — Tristan Evans (Brattleboro), Graham Harris (Rice), Carmelo Miceli (Mount Abe), Beau Carpenter (Mount Abe). Quarterbacks — Jonathan Terry (Bellows Falls), Devin Speno (Brattleboro), Tanner Bushee (MAU), Adam Mansfield (Mount Abe), Kayden Burke (Milton). Kicker — Jeb Monier (Bellows Falls).
Honorable Mention (defense): Linemen — Tyler McNary (Brattleboro), Willem Thurber (Brattleboro), Dillan Perry (Bellows Falls), Patrick Barbour (Brattleboro), Henry Beling (U-32), Charles Haynes (U-32), Luke Williams (Fair Haven), Josh Williams (Fair Haven), Phil Bean (Fair Haven), Nick Cane (Milton), Kaleb Carpenter (MAU), Ryan Stoddard (Mount Abe), Caleb Russell (Mount Abe). Linebackers — Josh Curtis (Brattleboro), Charlie Clark (Brattleboro), Tim Kendall (Fair Haven), Bill Lussier (Fair Haven), Wyatt Cusanelli (Fair Haven), Caleb Martin (Milton), Caleb Barnier (Milton), Ty Samson (Rice), Jack Burns (Rice), Braedon Billert (MAU), Beau Carpenter (Mount Abe). Backs — Tristan Evans (Brattleboro), Tate Parker (North Country), Garrett Heath (North Country), Sam Barber (Fair Haven), Carson Babbie (Fair Haven), Trey Lee (Fair Haven), Cameron Comstock (U-32), Joshua Worthington (MAU), Collin Dupoise (Mount Abe), Carmelo Miceli (Mount Abe).