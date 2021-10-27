CASTLETON — The annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game returns to the gridiron after a year’s absence with the state’s top senior football players meeting on Nov. 20 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Kickoff for the 20th annual contest is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available through the game’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vt.allstarfootballgame. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Eight area players were named to the South squad. Representing undefeated Bellows Falls are Jonathan Terry (QB), Jed Lober (RB), Jeb Monier (RB), Harrison Gleim (RB) and Patrick Barbour (OL), and playing for Brattleboro will be Tyler McNary (DL), Calvin Gould (LB) and Aaron Petrie (WR).
The South won the last meeting in 2019, 40-7, at Dave Wolk Stadium, its first win since 2015. The North leads the all-time series 11-8.
All 31 of the state's high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, that are subject to change prior to the game. Head coaches are Craig Sleeman of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille for the North and Fair Haven's James Hill for the South.
The North roster: Nick Bidwell, Ryan Goodman, Brody Hamel and Kenny Salls of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille; Justin Brown, Cole Montague* and Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Taylen Bennett, Cam Benoit, and Amari Fraser of Burlington-South Burlington; Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll, Haden Hilgerdt, Henry Kramer and Ryan Walker of Champlain Valley; Alex Rublee and Ben Knapp of Colchester; Sebastian Coppolla, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root and Ben Serrantanio of Essex; Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon; Chaz Larivee and Colin Mathis of Milton; Harley Vorse of Missisquoi Valley; Adam Mansfield, Carmelo Miceli and Ryan Stoddard of Mount Abraham; Gabe Baron and Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Garrett Heath of North Country; Maxime Makuza and Kadin McConinck of Rice Memorial; Colton Perkins and Andrew Trottier of Spaulding; Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury; Henry Beling, Cameron Comstock and Charles Haynes of Union-32.
The South roster: Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and Jonathan Terry of Bellows Falls; Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie of Brattleboro; Will Addington, David Keyes and Warren McIntyre of Burr and Burton; Josh Williams and Luke Williams of Fair Haven; Harry Gaudet, Brandon Potter, Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Devon Sinclair and Colin Vielleux of Hartford; Nick Austin-Neil, Nikolai Luksch, Matt Kiernan and Sam Warren of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan of Mount Anthony; Brady Diaz and Dylan Stevens-Clark of Otter Valley; Greg Tilton of Oxbow; Colby Hutchins of Poultney; Jack Coughlin, Trey Davine, Ben Parker and Slade Postemski of Rutland; Sam Presch and Caleb Roby of Springfield; Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld and Ben Gilbert of Windsor; Robbie Macri and Corey White of Woodstock.