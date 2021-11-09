BRATTLEBORO — After helping the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team to the Division 3 state championship game, Ansley Henderson, Kate Petty and Abby Towle all received All-State honors.
Towle scored a program-record 28 goals this season, including the game winner against Thetford in a quarterfinal and a hat-trick in a Final 4 contest. The Rebels ended up with a 15-3 record.
Other area players earning All-State honors were: Leland & Gray's Hunter Fillion and Jeremy Graves along with Twin Valley's Aidin Joyce, Luke Rizio and eighth-grader Reese Croutworst.
Division 3 Girls: LELAND & GRAY — Ansley Henderson, Kate Petty, Abby Towle. BFA-Fairfax — Ava Ardovino, Kali Wooster. Enosburg – Emily Adams, Dana Elkins. Green Mountain — Kim Cummings. Lake Region — Anya Kennedy, Mara Royer. Mill River — Malori Carlson. Paine Mountain — Becca Dupere, Emma Korrow. Peoples Academy — Weslie Carlson, Anna Isselhardt. Randolph — Beatrice Lake. Stowe — Elizabeth Genung, Sarah Hailey, Malinn Sigler. Thetford — Kiran Black, Madison Power. White River Valley — Amara Calhum-Flowers. Windsor — Holly Putnam, Elliot Rupp. Winooski — Kiara Mack.
Division 3 Boys: LELAND & GRAY — Hunter Fillion, Jeremy Graves. BFA-Fairfax — Luca Chayer, Reece Decker, Matt Spiller. Enosburg — Danny Antillon, Ethan Hogaboom, Foster Hutchins, Ethan Jackson, Levi Webb. Green Mountain — Kagan Hance, Everett Mosher, Elias Stowell-Aleman. Hazen — Reed Kehler. Otter Valley — Hayden Bernhardt, Kieran Williams. Peoples Academy — Cole Grant, Oliver Nigro. Thetford — Elliott Jones. Vergennes — Jonah Mahe, Shamus Rooney, Jack Wyman. Winooski — Yusufu Mami, Emanuel Omar, Shabani Omar.
Division 4 Girls: TWIN VALLEY — Reese Croutworst. West Rutland — Serena Coombs, Anna Cyr, Olivia Cyr, Peyton Guay. Sharon Academy — Phoebe Quackenbos. Rivendell — Ryleigh Butler, Alex McFate, Kylie Taylor. Proctor — Emma Palmer, Maggie McKearin, Isabel Greb, Laci French, Jenna Davine. Poultney — Hannah Webster, Hannah Welch. MSJ — Emma Blodorn, Taylor Blodorn, Brooke Bishop, Tiana Gallipo. Danville — Rylie Cadieux. Blue Mountain — Jordan Alley. Arlington — Sydney Herrington, Sarah Tilley.
Division 4 Boys: TWIN VALLEY — Aidin Joyce, Luke Rizio. White River Valley — Dominic Craven. Sharon Academy — Riley Eastman, Daniel Henderson, Jaxon Nichols, Ever Tofel. Rivendell — Kyle Carter, Jamison Gilbert. Richford — Xavier Wood. MSJ — Peter Carlson, Tyler Corey, Ryan Jones, Andre Prunty. Craftsbury — Jas Zendik. Cabot/Twinfield — Meles Gouge. Blue Mountain — Ethan Gilding.