BRATTLEBORO — After leading the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 10-6 record and the No. 3 seed in the D-3 Tournament, Donald Laurendeau was named the Southern Vermont League Coach of the Year for Division C.
Freshman pitcher Izzy Stoodley and power-hitting shortstop Grace Wilkinson join their skipper on the First Team.
Also selected as SVL All-Stars were: Brattleboro’s Leah Madore, Brittney Wright and Aliza Speno; Leland & Gray’s Ainsley Meyer; and the Twin Valley duo of Hailey Tine and Kaley Mola.
A Division First Team: LEAH MADORE (Brattleboro), BRITTNEY WRIGHT (Brattleboro), ALIZA SPENO (Brattleboro), Mia Paligo (MAU), Masson Billert (MAU), Caedance Bartholdi (MAU), Samera Rideout (Rutland), Alyssa Kennedy (Rutland), Kayla Stevens (Rutland), coach Dick Wright (Rutland).
B Division First Team: Riley Keith (Otter Valley), Mercedes Catheart (Fair Haven), Jaylena Haley (Fair Haven), Marina Grassi (Hartford), Madison Willey (Hartford), Peyton Richardson (Windsor), Meagan Holling (Windsor), Izzy Belisle (Springfield), Ari Cioffi (Springfield), coach Kelly Trayah (Otter Valley).
C Division First Team: AINSLEY MEYER (Leland & Gray), IZZY STOODLEY (Bellows Falls), GRACE WILKINSON (Bellows Falls), Peyton Guay (West Rutland), Samara Raiche (West Rutland), Arianna Coombs (West Rutland), Riley Paul (Green Mountain), Kim Cummings (Green Mountain), Tanner Drury (White River Valley), Elizabeth Woodbury (Poultney), Kallan Bennett (Poultney), coach Donald Laurendeau (Bellows Falls).
D Division First Team: HAILEY TINE (Twin Valley), KALEY MOLA (Twin Valley), Laci French (Proctor), Angel Traverse (Proctor), Rhi Lubazewski (Proctor), Jasmine Traverse (Proctor), Dillon Moss (Woodstock), Jordan Allard (Woodstock), Alexis Secoy (Mill River), coach Abby Bennett (Proctor).
Honorable Mentions from the area: LOGAN AUSTIN (Brattleboro), RUTHIE WRIGHT (Leland & Gray), AVA LECOURS (Leland & Gray), HAILEE HENSLEE (Bellows Falls), JENNA DOLLOPH (Bellows Falls), SAVANNAH SYLVESTER-NEAL (Bellows Falls), SAMANTHA DUNCAN (Twin Valley).