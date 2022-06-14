BURLINGTON — Bishopp Boutin (5,827 points) and Rice’s Autumn Carstensen (4,634 points) won the Vermont High School Decathlon Championships that were held on Monday and Tuesday.
The competition included the 100, discus, pole vault, javelin, 400, 100 hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and 1500.
Brattleboro’s Sylvie Normandeau was the top area finisher, placing 11th in the field of 53 females with 4,110 points. Tela Harty, of Bellows Falls, wound up 21st with 3,370 points. Brattleboro’s Priya Kitzmiller took the 47th position.
On the boys’ side, BF’s Jonathan Terry ended up 14th, BF’s Max Hooke finished 22nd, and BF’s Mack Ross placed 29th. Representing Brattleboro were: Jacob Girard (40th), Trevor Gray (45th) and Jackson Pals (58th).