NORTHFIELD — The 21st annual North/South Senior All-Star Football Game will be held Nov. 20 at Norwich University's Sabine Field. The rosters were announced by the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Nine area players will be on the South team, including Brattleboro's Cam Frost, Devin Speno, Tristan Evans and Josh Curtis, and Bellows Falls' Jamison Nystrom, Caden Haskell, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore and Dillan Perry.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available online at https://www.nffvt.org/game. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
After a one-year absence, the game returned to the gridiron in 2021 at Dave Wolk Stadium in Castleton with the South winning a shootout, 39-35, for its second straight victory. The North leads the all-time series, 11-9.
This year's game will be live streamed and DVDs will be available for sale. Log on to: https://www.nffvt.org/game for more details. For more information on the NFF Vermont Chapter, log on to: https://www.nffvt.org.
All 31 of the state's high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, that are subject to change prior to the game. Head coaches are Jeff Stein of Mount Abraham for the North and Mount Anthony's Chad Gordon for the South.
North roster: BFA Fairfax: Cooper Harvey, Shaun McGillis and Mat Verboncoeur; BFA St. Albans: James Harrison; Burlington-South Burlington: Xavian Breer, James Clancy, Mitch Harvie, Evan Knoth, Noah McDonald, Taysean Metz and Sidiki Sylla; Champlain Valley: Ryan Boehmcke, Max Destito, Alexander Provost and Trey Terricciano; Colchester: Matt Fournier and Caleb Lavasseur; Essex: Peter Armata, Charlie Bown, Josh Brown and Tanner Robbins; Lyndon: Cam Berry, Ashton Gould, R.J. Kittredge, Jake Sanville and Quentin Thomas; Milton: Caleb Barnier; Missisquoi Valley: Ray Fournier; Mount Abraham: Zeke Dubois and Caleb Russell; Mount Mansfield: Jordan D'Amico; North Country: Andrew Fletcher, Luke Nielsen and Cooper Wheeler; Rice Memorial: Mathias Mazanti and Kayden Quinn; Spaulding: Zach Wilson; St. Johnsbury: Gavynn Kenney-Young, Quinn Murphy, Simon North, Alex Orozco and Dawson Wilkins; Union-32: Ismael Cruz and Cal Davis.
South roster: BELLOWS FALLS: Caden Haskell, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Jamison Nystrom and Dillan Perry; BRATTLEBORO: Josh Curtis, Tristan Evans, Cam Frost and Devin Speno; Burr & Burton: Michael Crabtree, Jakob Crossman, Trevor Greene, Miles Kaplan, Eric Mulroy and Nathan Smilko; Fair Haven: Carson Babbie, David Doran and Joey Notte; Hartford: A.J. Aldrich, Justin Robinson and Connor Tierney; Middlebury: Sawyer Cadoret, Penn Riney, Cole Schnoor and Cameron Stone; Mill River: Phil Severy; Mount Anthony: Connor Barrett, Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser, Ian White and Joshua Worthington; Otter Valley: Keevan Parks and Caleb Whitney; Oxbow: Chase Lund; Poultney: Craig Baptie; Rutland: Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco, Jaheim Hughes, Eli Pockette and Tyler Weatherhogg; Springfield: Tanner Gintof; Windsor: Maison Fortin, Travis McAllister and Logan Worrall; Woodstock: Willie Underwood.